Windscribe VPN is a new and creative two in one privacy solution that allows you to experience the internet as it should be free fromContinue reading
Ashampoo WinOptimizer 16 Free for 1 Year
WinOptimizer 16 by German software specialist Ashampoo comes with over 30 modules for advanced system optimization. This is a comprehensive PC cleanup, maintenance, and optimizationContinue reading
Steganos Password Manager 20 Full version for Free
Steganos Password Manager is one of the versatile password managers available, with free plug-ins for all the major web browsers and apps for Android andContinue reading
Drivermax 11 Pro Free License -PC Driver updater Tool
DriverMax is one of the best system drivers updating software for Windows OS. The application is available as a free and Pro (paid) version, however,Continue reading
Age of Civilizations Africa Android Game was $1.95, Now Free
Age of Civilizations Africa developed by Lukasz Jakowski is a turn-based strategy game in which your object is to dominate the world. Now, this AndroidContinue reading
Photolemur – Photo enhancement utility for Mac & Windows -Free License
Photolemur from Skylum software is an award-winning photo enhancement utility for Mac and Windows. This photo utility perfects your photos using artificial intelligence, smart tech,Continue reading
Paragon Hard Disk Manager 25 Anniversary Limited Edition Giveaway
Paragon Hard Disk Manager 25 is a complete disk management solution that includes every tool necessary for managing hard disks flexibly and safely. Paragon SoftwareContinue reading
Tenorshare UltData-Android Data Recovery Free License
Tenorshare UltData – Android Data Recovery lets you recover deleted or lost data from any Android device. Whatever the cause of your data loss, withContinue reading
Get Backup4all Lite 8.7 for FREE – Value US$ 19.99 [Windows]
Backup4all Lite 8 is a great backup & restoration tool that safeguard important data automatically on a Windows system. This version is intended for homeContinue reading
WinX MediaTrans Free Full Version License [Windows]
WinX MediaTrans is the smartest iPhone media file Manager for Windows PCs. This hassle-free iTunes alternative lets you easily transfer photos, videos, music, and otherContinue reading